Seychelles Tourism Academy lecturing staff successfully complete industry cross-exposure journey

The Seychelles Tourism Academy’s lecturing staff participated in a week-long industry cross-exposure project from Monday, June 26th, to Friday, June 30th, 2023. They were placed in a selection of establishments around Mahé, Praslin, and other islands.

The project also saw the participation of the academy’s Deputy Director, Ms Brigitte Joubert, alongside the academy’s librarian.

The initiative aims to guarantee that the Seychelles Tourism Academy lecturers remain connected with all new developments in the tourism sector so that they may better transfer those experiences and expertise to their students in their delivery.

Speaking about the programme, Mr Terence Max, Director of the Academy, stated that it is part of the academy’s strategic aim to keep educators up-to-date on the newest industry trends.

He further emphasised that this exposure would enable participants to maintain and develop their working relationships with their industry counterparts.

“This project is a significant step forward for us. We are really pleased with the overall reaction to this project; not only have our business partners replied positively to our request, but our lecturers have also provided us with excellent comments about their experience. I believe this will be a success for all of us,” said Mr Max.

Following this one-week exposure, each team member will have one day per week (except Thursdays) to continue their professional development while also engaging in project work within the industry.

The project participants will return to the academy on Monday, July 3rd, 2023, and Advanced Certificate classes are scheduled to resume on the same day.

