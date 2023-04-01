Fourth time’s a charm! TAP celebrates Emerald Isle anniversary

TAP Air Portugal is celebrating its fourth year of flying between Portugal and the Irish capital following the launch of its inaugural flight on March 31 2019.

The first service into Dublin departed Lisbon with one of the carrier’s Airbus A319 aircraft, connecting Portugal with Ireland in just under three hours.

Customers flying to Ireland with TAP can enjoy competitive fares starting from as little as £89, return, including all taxes and charges.

Ricardo Dinis, TAP Air Portugal Country Manager for UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “We are very happy to be celebrating four successful years of flying between Lisbon and Dublin and connecting Ireland and Portugal.

“We have seen demand continue to rise and recover since the pandemic, proving just how popular the route has been with leisure and business travellers, alike.

“As the summer season approaches, we look forward to welcoming more of our Irish customers onboard, as we continue to connect Ireland with our extensive global network, including destinations throughout Brazil, Africa and Europe”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers flying between Dublin and Lisbon are ensured short-haul comfort on TAP’s short-haul Airbus and Embraer fleet.

TAP offers scores of popular long-haul services to some of most popular destinations across Africa and the Americas, including Accra, Boston, Cancun, San Francisco, and Toronto.



Based at Lisbon Airport, and a member of Star Alliance since 2005, the airline serves over 90 destinations across three continents - bringing the world closer together through its impressive network.

As well as services from Dublin, the carrier also operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester.

Boasting one of the youngest fleets in Europe, TAP currently has a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft, from the state-of-the-art A330neo to the single-aisle A321neoLRm, as well as operating a fleet of Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional arm, TAP Express.

For more information, please visit flytap.com.