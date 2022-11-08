Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México Welcomes Guests to a Verdant Refuge on the Pacific Coast

Deeply committed to preservation of the natural landscape, celebrating Mexico’s rich heritage and providing the ultimate luxury travel experience, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México is now welcoming guests to a pristine coastal reserve that for centuries has been completely off the grid – until now.

“In Tamarindo, Four Seasons guests will feel connected to the jungle, the ocean, and to one another. The Resort immerses guests in the wonders of the natural world,” says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “We are deeply grateful to our owner-partners Paralelo 19, whose family has cared for this land for generations, and are now trusting Four Seasons and our people to share in their commitment to preserving this beautiful destination and celebrating its remarkable culture.”

Just 2% of the surrounding 3,000 acre (1,220 hectare) private nature Reserve is being developed, offering endless opportunities for visitors to explore through guided excursions on land and sea. The Resort includes 157 cliffside and beachfront accommodations – many with private pools – along with authentic dining options, an outstanding golf course, transformative spa and wellness experiences, three pools and three nearly-deserted beaches for watersports and long days in the sun.

“Our vision was to build a modern Mexican resort and make it a testimonial of our country’s rich heritage,” says Pedro Verea Hernandez, CEO of Paralelo 19, the owners of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo has formed philanthropic alliances with Ensamble Artesano and Taller Maya to protect pre-Hispanic culture, support Mexican artisans and offer financial recognition to continue valuing their work. Both organizations’ craftsmanship is reflective of Mexico’s incredible abundance of beautiful, handcrafted fabrics and art. Guests are surrounded by puro talento Mexicano at every turn, from building architecture and design of indoor and outdoor spaces, to myriad details ranging from artworks to tableware and team uniforms. The Resort’s boutique features many handcrafted items that will allow guests to take tangible reminders of their time in Tamarindo home.

“As we join our partners in guardianship of this incredible environment, we welcome our guests to participate in its next chapter through discovery of its breath-taking beauty and fascinating cultural influences from the surrounding area and across the country,” says General Manager Félix Murillo. “In Tamarindo guests can expect to fall in love with Mexico all over again as they become fully engaged in the destination, people and traditions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo was designed by architects Victor Legorreta and Mauricio Rocha, who came together as LegoRocha specifically for this project. Lead interior designers are Uribe Krayer and Estudio Esterlina, landscaping is by Mario Schjetnan, and restaurant designers are Esrawe Studio and Bibiana Huber.

Paradise Found

At Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, there’s so much to do – or not do, if that is one’s preference. Resident biologists and researchers lead guests on guided hikes along natural footpaths created by indigenous wildlife, through jungles and along the coastline. Learn about medicinal plants used since pre-Hispanic times, and get to know the 70 endemic species and hundreds more birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles that call Tamarindo home. Stop by the Discovery Centre to learn more about the region’s biodiversity and the “rewilding” efforts that are enabling the Earth’s natural rhythms to flourish here.