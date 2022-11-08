SAMSARA LUGGAGE MAKES THE HEADLINES AS THE UN-CARRIER ON TAKES THE TRAVEL WORLD BY STORM
Samsara’s latest smart suitcase is equipped with standout tech features including Tag Smart luggage tracker, wireless charging, and USB-C port for corded charging.
Forbes said “The Un-carrier On retails all the design elements that make Samsara bags some of the best in the business,” and called the Un-carrier On “the best bag I’ve seen from Samsara.” Slashgear said the Un-carrier On “made in collaboration with luggage expert Samsara,” is “undoubtedly among the most feature-loaded carry-on bags money can buy.”
“We’re delighted with the positive press that the Un-carrier On has received since its launch,” said Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. “Continuing to create innovative products is a priority for us. We appreciate the positive feedback from the press and look forward to hearing feedback from our travel community as they put the Un-carrier On to the test as we enter the busiest season for travel.”
With Samsara’s iconic design, travelers can use their Un-carrier On as a portable desk equipped with its own charging station. An 8-bag packing set and removable Power Bank is included with purchase of the magenta carry-on. The limited-edition Un-carrier On is now available for pre-order.