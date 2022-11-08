SAMSARA LUGGAGE MAKES THE HEADLINES AS THE UN-CARRIER ON TAKES THE TRAVEL WORLD BY STORM

Samsara Luggage collaborates with T-Mobile to launch the magenta Un-carrier On suitcase, the only suitcase with Tag Smart tracking, wireless charging, and other tech and design features

Samsara’s latest smart suitcase is equipped with standout tech features including Tag Smart luggage tracker, wireless charging, and USB-C port for corded charging.

Forbes said “The Un-carrier On retails all the design elements that make Samsara bags some of the best in the business,” and called the Un-carrier On “the best bag I’ve seen from Samsara.” Slashgear said the Un-carrier On “made in collaboration with luggage expert Samsara,” is “undoubtedly among the most feature-loaded carry-on bags money can buy.”

“We’re delighted with the positive press that the Un-carrier On has received since its launch,” said Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. “Continuing to create innovative products is a priority for us. We appreciate the positive feedback from the press and look forward to hearing feedback from our travel community as they put the Un-carrier On to the test as we enter the busiest season for travel.”

With Samsara’s iconic design, travelers can use their Un-carrier On as a portable desk equipped with its own charging station. An 8-bag packing set and removable Power Bank is included with purchase of the magenta carry-on. The limited-edition Un-carrier On is now available for pre-order.