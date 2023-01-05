Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale appoints new Chef de Cuisine and Talavera General Manager

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North announces the appointment of two key members to the Talavera team: Chef de Cuisine Jesus Figueroa and Talavera General Manager Michael Elortegui.

Together, Figueroa and Elortegui will help oversee the operation, menu and overall experience of the property’s signature Spanish steakhouse, featuring elevated views of Pinnacle Peak and the Valley beyond.

“We are thrilled to have these talented individuals join the Four Seasons family,” says Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer. “Jesus’ depth of culinary experience in the local marketplace will serve him well at the helm of Talavera, coupled with Michael’s extensive time spent in luxury hospitality. We look forward to continuing to elevate the offerings at Talavera for our valued guests and local visitors.”

New Chef de Cuisine Jesus Figueroa’s most recent role was as executive chef at ETTA, a concept created by Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant. He also opened Renata’s Hearth at Arizona Biltmore as executive chef. Figueroa honed his skills prior to that at locally acclaimed restaurants including Cafe Monarch and Tarbell’s. Figueroa also spent time working outside of Arizona, in Chicago at Michelin-rated Boka restaurant, Jean-Georges at the Ambassador Inn and Bohemian Groove in Sonoma, among other spots. A graduate of the University of Central Florida with a degree in hospitality management, Figueroa learned to love cooking watching his mother, and ended up in a professional kitchen by harnessing his degree in hotels with his love of the culinary arts.

In his leisure time, Figueroa loves to travel, and has spent extensive time exploring Spain, sampling local cuisine and wine. He is fluent in Spanish, French and Italian. He and his wife Sam both appreciate the arts, and enjoy taking in ballet performances, opera and musicals whenever possible. An Arizona native, Figueroa looks forward to leading the culinary team at Talavera, combining his local experience with his global culinary outlook.

New Talavera General Manager Michael Elortegui joins Four Seasons most recently from Bourbon Steak at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, where he was the senior restaurant manager. Prior to that, he gained valuable restaurant management experience in Hawaii at the Fairmont Orchid, and in California at multiple hotels and resorts. Elortegui is originally from Miami, but has been on the west coast since 2015. Prior to his time in the hospitality world, he participated in professional global tennis tournaments in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. Elortegui earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Niagara University, followed by time spent in London achieving his Master’s Degree in international relations from the University of East London.

During his free time, Elortegui still loves to play tennis and enjoys teaching skills to new players. Although not an Arizona native, he does have family in the area and loves to spend quality time with his nieces and nephew.

Located at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, Talavera is a contemporary Spanish steakhouse that focuses on traditional Iberian ingredients and specialties such as paella, dry aged steak, jamón Ibérico, fresh seafood and a flavourful selection of tapas all complemented by a selection of crafted cocktails from its Gin Bar and a large selection New and Old World wines. Expansive patio seating offers al fresco dining and sweeping desert and Valley views.