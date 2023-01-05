Malaysia Airlines and MHholidays Offer Up to 45% Off

Malaysia Airlines and MHholidays are offering up to 45% off on airfares to all domestic and selected international destinations within its network and hotel packages from 4 until 18 January 2023 for immediate travel up to 31 August 2023, allowing customers to plan their holidays ahead and enjoy significant savings. Enrich members will also earn an additional 888 Bonus Points when they book within this campaign period.

The airline invites customers to reconnect with their loved ones for the upcoming festivities or explore new places and experiences from RM88 within Peninsular Malaysia, RM118 and RM178 to Sarawak and Sabah respectively, all-in one-way. Holidaymakers can also secure great airfares to Bangkok from RM388 all-in one-way, Hong Kong from RM1,388 and London from RM3,088 all-in return.

These Economy Lite fares include 20kg of free check-in baggage, cabin baggage allowance of 7kg, complimentary snacks or meals and beverages, and inflight entertainment or access to MHstudio* that gives guests complete control and flexibility to stream content and truly enjoy a wealth of entertainment from preferred TV programmes, movies, podcasts, music and reading materials using their own device. (*for selected routes only)

Along with the amazing discounts, customers can also book flight and hotel packages from MHholidays for a well-deserved vacation, with 3-day and 2-night packages to Langkawi, Penang, Kuching, or Kota Kinabalu starting at RM339 per person or 4-day and 3-night packages to Bangkok, Bali, or Phuket starting at RM1,109 per person. Also offered at unbeatable prices are other incredible packages to Incheon, Narita, Hong Kong, Taipei, and London. Customers who book through MHholidays can benefit significantly from the 30kg baggage allowance, complimentary inflight meals, and free seat selection, in addition to earning Enrich Points for flights.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group, Captain Izham Ismail said, “We are pleased to extend our new year offerings to our customers to have quality family time or uncover new experiences with great discounts by Malaysia Airlines and MHholidays for the upcoming festive season and long holidays. As we are seeing strong demand for air travel, especially during the Chinese New Year with load factor of 65% for Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu and Kuching route, we highly encourage cost-savvy travellers to plan their trip and enjoy the best rates. In addition to our signature Malaysian Hospitality service, we assure a safe, seamless and convenient end-to-end travel experience from the moment guests book their flights and board our aircraft. We look forward to welcoming our guests onboard soon!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers flying Economy Class can upgrade their experience with an 18% discount on travel perks including seat selection, extra baggage, access to the Golden Lounge, a premium bundle, or a value bundle. Guest travelling in Business Class will also enjoy an 18% discount on extra baggage.

For more information and to book your next holiday, visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or download the app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips anytime and anywhere! Sign up to become an Enrich member for free at https://enrich.malaysiaairlines.com/signup and start earning Enrich Points today