Dubai signs snapchat deal as tourism prepares for return

The Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing has teamed up with the popular multimedia messaging application Snapchat.

The duo aims to remind travellers of the fantastic weather in the Middle East.

Currently Dubai are preparing to welcome back tourists from July 7th, as travel restrictions are gradually eased.

Snapchat users will be able to select from four different augmented reality (AR) Snapchat Lenses, which have been developed with the intention of transporting users to Dubai (virtually) to experience the famous attractions that Dubai has to offer, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Al Seef and Madinat Jumeirah.

This initiative was launched to spread positivity and bring a ray of sunshine, albeit through a screen, to those staying home amid Covid-19.

“Dubai Tourism is delighted with the success of this creative partnership with Snapchat, which has helped sustain global interest and consideration for Dubai by reinforcing its position as a safe must-visit destination.

“Not only has this campaign spread positivity and happiness among travellers, but it has given them real motivation to plan for their next holiday to Dubai once the Covid-19 travel restrictions are eventually lifted,” said Issam Kazim, chief executive, Dubai Tourism.