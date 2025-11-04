ONYX Hospitality Group Showcases Expanding Portfolio at World Travel Market 2025

ONYX Hospitality Group, the prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels and resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, will participate in World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 to showcase new openings in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Laos, along with its future expansion plans.

Guided by the vision of becoming The Best Medium-Sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia, ONYX, a regional player with a robust growth strategy, plans to manage over 50 hotels and residences by the end of 2025, with ambitions to expand to over 75 properties by 2030. The Group currently manages 49 properties under its renowned brands – Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence.

Recent highly anticipated openings showcased at WTM further solidify the Group’s presence in key Southeast Asian markets:

Amari Bangsaen – Nestled in a serene, under-the-radar destination just a short drive from Bangkok, close to Pattaya, and near popular destinations in Chonburi province. This new beachfront property offers a tranquil escape for leisure and business travellers as well as large-scale events.

Amari Colombo, Sri Lanka – An ideally located in the heart of Colombo, a city that perfectly blends rich heritage with modern vibrancy. With spacious rooms that combine contemporary comfort and traditional Sri Lankan charm, the hotel offers an upscale experience while allowing guests to connect with the island’s cultural roots. Its prime position provides easy access to both the city’s business and leisure attractions, making it an ideal base for exploring Sri Lanka’s diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and hidden gems.

Amari Vientiane, Laos – In the heart of Laos’ culturally rich capital, the hotel is situated along the serene banks of the Mekong River, offering easy access to popular tourist attractions and located just 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport. The hotel offers a full range of facilities catering to both business and leisure travellers. With refined service standards and the distinctive warmth of the Amari brand, it provides guests with an exceptional and memorable stay.

The UK market remains a key focus, particularly with new flight connections to ONYX’s destinations including Thailand. Norse Atlantic Airways launched direct flights from London Gatwick to Bangkok on 26th October 2025 and a new route from Manchester to Bangkok will launch on 26th November 2025, enhancing accessibility and opening new opportunities for UK travellers to experience Thailand.

At WTM, ONYX Hospitality Group will showcase its diverse brand portfolio across Southeast Asia:

Amari properties, including Amari Phuket, Amari Vogue Krabi, and Amari Koh Samui, offer luxury beachfront escapes, wellness-focused experiences, and versatile event spaces for leisure and MICE travellers, whilst Amari Bangkok provides refined urban luxury, meeting and event facilities, and a range of dining options for business and high-end leisure guests.

OZO properties, such as OZO Phuket and OZO Chaweng Samui, cater to modern, experience-driven travellers seeking stylish, contemporary accommodations in vibrant locations.

Oriental Residence Bangkok delivers sophisticated urban luxury with thoughtfully designed residences, attentive guest services, world-class dining options at Café Claire, and the newly introduced Prestige room category. A proud member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Oriental Residence Bangkok has also retained One MICHELIN Key for 2025, marking two consecutive years of recognition and reaffirming its commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality.

The Shama brand, including Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok, provides contemporary serviced apartments ideal for long-stay guests seeking comfort, convenience, and flexibility, with new properties continuing to expand the brand’s presence.

ONYX’s growing portfolio in Malaysia will also be showcased, highlighting the Group’s expanding footprint, diverse offerings, and commitment to delivering a tailored approach to hospitality across Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, Shama continues to strengthen its leadership in the serviced apartment sector, highlighting ONYX Hospitality Group’s commitment to developing its brands and delivering trusted, high-quality experiences for both domestic and international guests.

Key projects include Shama Rayong (opening 2027), positioned for both business and family travellers and offering long-term stay solutions in one of Thailand’s most important economic hubs.

“WTM London is a key platform to reconnect with partners and showcase our expanding portfolio across Southeast Asia,” said Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group. “With new property openings, enhanced facilities, and a comprehensive suite of leisure and business offerings, we aim to provide travel planners with our signature ‘tailored approach to hospitality’, combining flexibility, convenience, and personalised service. Sustainability, local engagement, and meaningful guest experiences remain at the core of everything we do, ensuring every stay and event leaves a positive impact.”

The ONYX team – including executives, GSA representatives, and teams from properties including Amari Phuket and Amari Koh Samui – will be at Table 47, part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Pavilion located in the Asia Hall at Stand N10-210. Delegates and partners are invited to connect, explore collaboration opportunities, and discover how ONYX’s diverse portfolio, along with updated marketing insights and flight connectivity across Thailand, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, can support successful events, business travel, and bespoke leisure experiences.

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group please visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com