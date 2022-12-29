Fly private with RoyalJet to the top destinations of the world

Travel at your own convenience, amidst comfort and luxury, to some of the most beautiful places on earth

Treat yourself to a memorable helicopter ride and watch the beautiful city of London from above, or dine at the Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen with 3 Michelin stars under its belt and a fantastic pavilion location in Champs-Élysées gardens. You can also choose to “Fly” underwater in a personal submarine to explore the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. All this and much more awaits your delight with RoyalJet’s premium charters.

Winner Middle East’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2022 at this years World Travel Awards and successive winners for the past 16 years, a truly remarkable achievement.

The benefits of flying private are immense – travel stress-free and save valuable time with greater convenience and flexibility and increased comfort. Enjoy maximum privacy and access to more airports with fewer baggage restrictions. Travelers may want to consider that their pets can travel with them in style on private jets, as most charter companies allow pets when you’re traveling by chartered jet. Additionally, food lovers will be in for a total delight with the multiple cuisine options and some rare gastronomic delicacies on offer at both the VIP waiting lounges and in-flight.

The RoyalJet award-winning charter fleet features flexibility and choice unparalleled in premium private aviation, and the reporting time is about 45 minutes before the flight. It operates by far the largest fleet in the world of Boeing Business Jets – the leading VIP airliner on the market – and with ten spectacular aircraft of this type available for charter, RoyalJet can deliver various configurations to suit your needs. Here are some of the renowned destinations you can fly to for some enchanting experiences

London

ADVERTISEMENT

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of London is the shopping experience – London is a shopper’s paradise and home to so many high-end luxury stores where you can go all out. Areas like Bond Street, Dover Street Market, Harrods, and Mayfair are places where you can shop till you drop. Another amazing experience to try is to treat yourself to a memorable dinner cruise on the famous Thames River with a night of food, wine, and entertainment. On board the boat, you’ll get a delicious four-course dinner and see many London attractions from the water. Listen to music as you relax and see the city at night. London is beautiful and if you want to get the best view of the city – a helicopter tour is a fun way to do that. Some helicopter tours even include lunch and champagne for a real treat to accompany your scenic journey.

Paris

Going to the Opera in Paris is a staple of local high culture. You can’t miss a chance to enjoy a performance at a venue that is generally regarded as the birthplace of classical ballet – the Palais Garnier. The Paris Opera is an essential visit for all the cultural aficionados that value beauty. Looking to get the best view of Paris? We all know there’s no better way to do that than ascending to the very top of the city’s most iconic attraction, the amazing Eiffel Tower. Skip the queue and ask for a private tour to get away from all the crowd and those extra waiting hours! The view from the top is as good as it gets. Make sure to get there at sunset and observe an incredible spectacle of lights above the most romantic city on earth. What good is a tour to Paris without dining at a Michelin Star? You’ve got great variety since Paris alone has 108 Michelin Starred restaurants. For a classy take on French cuisine check out the sumptuous Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen with 3 Michelin stars under its belt and a fantastic pavilion location in the Champs-Élysées gardens.

Berlin

Discover the warm Christmas feels at the Gendarmenmarkt (Christmas market), located right opposite Regent Berlin and one of the most popular spots in Berlin. Peaked white tents, selling traditional Christmas fares such as hot chestnuts, waffles, and gingerbread, sit against a backdrop of German landmarks such as Deutscher Dom, and Französischer Dom, with festive music to entertain you as you explore the food and souvenirs. There are glass blowers, candle makers, jewellers, milliners, and other handicrafts to choose from. Germany’s art capital is steeped in history and the birthplace of some of the world’s most influential art movements. Berlin also leaves travellers spoiled for choice when it comes to museums. From fine-art collections to opulent palaces, the city’s 150 museums offer a rich entryway into the city’s history and contemporary culture.

Geneva

There are many things for which Switzerland is famous—Alpine peaks and stylish watches to name but two—but chocolate surely trumps them all. The Chocolate Flavours Tour is the best way to find out more about Swiss chocolate. Find out about the history of Swiss chocolate and the local tradition of breaking a chocolate cauldron. You will get to taste the finest – chocolate fondue, truffles, and ganaches – on this fun Geneva tour. Another enchanting experience in Geneva is an evening cruise on board a Belle Epoque paddle steamboat. Le Savoie was built in 1914 and fully restored in 2006. The original steam engine has been retained and a new cost-efficient boiler was installed. The Lake Geneva River cruise is three hours long, giving ample time to enjoy dinner and take photos from the rear deck. Come with an appetite to take full advantage of the four-course Chef’s Table dinner. Standout dishes include seabass with seasonal vegetables and apple tarte tatin.

Maldives

Apart from the usual exquisite ocean and water villas experience, there are a lot more fabulous experiences that await you in the Maldives. “Fly” underwater in a personal submarine to explore the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and glide through massive shoals of colourful fish, above coral formations, and alongside dolphins, turtles, sharks, and rays in the world’s first DeepFlight Super Falcon 3S, a three-person submarine. If you are a fan of water sports, Maldives is your haven. Kudadoo island offers you the luxury to fill your days with effortless adventures that allow you to fully succumb to what the island is all about – the time and the space to be in sync with yourself, your loved ones, and nature. Feel more alive and exhilarated than ever before with the Jet Ski Safari experience at Kudadoo Maldives. For a more ultra-luxurious experience, you can rent a private island all to yourself and have one of the most decadent and undeniably exclusive experiences in existence.

Source: Zawya.com