Bolt launches new vehicle type in London

Bolt has announced the launch of an XL category, giving customers access to larger vehicles via the app.

XL is a bespoke category for bigger groups with a seating capacity of up to seven passengers.

The introduction of this new category follows Bolt’s successful launch in London in June amid increasing demand from Bolt’s diverse customer base for larger capacity vehicles.

The larger capacity vehicles, typically SUVs and minivans, offer a cheaper alternative to large families for journeys to destinations such as the airport or weekend attractions, when compared to booking two regular private hire cars.

Bolt takes a 15 per cent commission from its drivers, which it claims is almost half of that taken by other ride-sharing platforms.

Sam Raciti, Bolt UK country manager, comments: “Following the successful launch of our platform in June, we are excited to be introducing the XL category in London.

“Bolt is committed to delivering an exceptional service to its customers and offering larger capacity vehicles is an important element of that.”

Last month Bolt announced that all journeys taken using its platform in Europe will be carbon neutral by offsetting emissions, making Bolt the largest ride-hailing platform in Europe to voluntarily commit to making its journeys carbon-neutral.