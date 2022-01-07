First ACJ TwoTwenty on route to delivery

The first ACJ TwoTwenty, launched just over a year ago, has been successfully delivered to Comlux.

The plane departed from the Airbus A220 final assembly line in Mirabel, Canada.

The all-new business jet will be joining the Comlux facilities in Indianapolis for the VIP cabin completion in the coming days.

This first aircraft is expected to enter service with its owner, Five, in early 2023.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a new and unique value proposition to business aviation buyers.

This plane combines intercontinental range, enabling the aircraft to fly over 12 flight hours, with unmatched personal space providing comfort for each passenger.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas.

Comlux has been selected as an exclusive outfitting partner for the first 15 ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft.

More than 210 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica, and more than 1,800 private and business aviation Airbus helicopters are also in the air.