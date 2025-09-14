Fiji Airways Celebrates Historic Win as APEX World Class 2026 Airline

Fiji Airways, the national carrier of Fiji and a proud member of the oneworld® alliance, has achieved a historic milestone by being named an APEX World Class Airline for 2026, the most prestigious recognition in global aviation. This honor places Fiji Airways among the Top 10 Airlines in the World, making it the smallest airline by fleet size ever to receive the distinction, and the only carrier in Oceania to be recognized.

In a global market dominated by airline giants with massive fleets and resources, Fiji Airways has consistently had to outperform expectations to compete and grow. The airline’s journey to becoming World Class has been defined by its determination to stand out on the world stage, proving that a boutique airline from a small island nation can achieve excellence alongside the very best.

The APEX World Class Award is determined through a rigorous process combining independent audits with verified passenger feedback, evaluating excellence across safety, sustainability, well-being, service, and overall customer experience.

“This is a proud and historic moment for Fiji Airways and for the nation of Fiji,” said Andre Viljoen, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways. “To rise from outside the world’s Top 100 to being named among the Top 10 Airlines in the World is a testament to our people’s grit, innovation, and spirit. In a world of Goliaths, we are David—and we are winning. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an experience so extraordinary that travelers choose Fiji Airways not only for where we fly, but for how we make them feel.”

This recognition was not earned overnight. It is the result of one of the most extensive transformation initiatives in the airline’s history—an end-to-end overhaul of products, people, and service delivery. Fiji Airways reimagined every aspect of the inflight experience, from investing in brand-new galley and service equipment to building supply chains for freshly sourced produce and partnering with local Fijian businesses and global suppliers. The airline also introduced an entirely new suite of premium products onboard.

Months were spent designing Pacific Rim–inspired cuisine and reengineering the service flow. Hundreds of cabin crew members underwent up to two weeks of intensive training, with sixteen top performers selected as World Class Trainers. These trainers completed a 10-week program before leading the rollout across the airline. The process required months of preparation, dedication, and teamwork before the very first World Class flight took off.

This recognition secures Fiji Airways’ place among the global leaders in hospitality and excellence and shines a spotlight on Fiji as a premier travel destination.