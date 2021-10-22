British Airways strikes codeshare deal with Kenya Airways

British Airways’ customers will be able to fly to more destinations across Africa, thanks to a new codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways.

Customers flying to Nairobi with British Airways will be able to seamlessly connect onto 20 destinations across east and central Africa, including Douala, Zanzibar, Lusaka, Mombasa, Addis Ababa and Entebbe.

Customers will also have more options to get to popular holiday hotspot, Mauritius and Seychelles.

In the reciprocal agreement, customers flying with Kenya Airways to London, will now be able to connect onto 26 destinations across the UK and Europe that British Airways operates to, including Glasgow, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

British Airways currently offers four flights a week from London Heathrow to Nairobi, operated by a four class Boeing 777 aircraft.

Christopher Fordyce, British Airways head of alliances, said: “After a difficult 20 months with global travel restrictions, it’s fantastic to see travel between the UK and Africa resuming.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer our customers access to even more destinations across the region thanks to our new codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways, making that bucket list trip even easier to plan.”