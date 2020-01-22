Royal visit as Expo 2020 centrepiece unveiled in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, and sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, have inaugurated Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

During their visit to the site, the leaders were briefed on the plaza, which will be connected to the three districts based on the three key subthemes of the event - ‘opportunity’, ‘mobility’ and ‘sustainability’ - and the preparations to welcome the 192 participating countries and millions of visitors to Expo.

“We will celebrate the accomplishments of the last 50 years.

“Thanks to the efforts of UAE citizens and residents, as well as all those who have contributed to its success and prosperity, Expo 2020 will mark the start of new 50-year phase of leadership and achievements,” sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

Their highnesses toured Al Wasl Plaza following its opening and took photographs with the Expo 2020 team at the end of the tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “Through Expo 2020, we will show the world how our union was the starting point for our development journey, and how our founding fathers established the robust foundations necessary for sustainable development and progress.

“We will also have an opportunity to demonstrate how the spirit of collaboration is embedded deep in our national ethos and serves as a means for progress and development.”