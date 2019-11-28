Oman Air extends support to national football side

Oman Air has extended its support for the Oman Football Association, continuing its role as the official carrier of the national team for 2020.

The organisations’ leaders signed the agreement in a ceremony at Muscat International Airport.

Oman Air chief executive, Abdulaziz Al Raisi, welcomed the new agreement and said: “We are delighted to renew the agreement with the Oman Football Association.

“Oman Air has been a strategic partner of the Oman Football Association since 2012.

“We are closely following and recognising the important steps that the national team has achieved in recent years in their regional and international competition.

“The national carrier is enthusiastic and fully committed to supporting the activities of the Oman Football Association and we hope that this cooperation will have a long-term positive impact.”

The event was attended by the general secretary of Oman Football Association, Said Othman Al Balushi, and other senior association members.

Also on hand were football team players including Ali Al Habsi, Ahmed Kano, Mohammed Al Masalmi and Muhasn Jawher.

Salim Al Wahaibi, chairman of Oman Football Association, noted that the agreement helps strengthen all levels of football in Oman.

He added: “This cooperation comes within the framework of the ongoing partnership aimed at serving Omani football, which has lasted for several years with positive results for both parties.

“Thanks and appreciation go to Oman Air officials and all the teams for the good efforts.”

