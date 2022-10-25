Fairmont debuts sustainable recipe book featuring local flavors from around the globe

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in sustainability and the world’s first luxury hotel brand to embrace environmental stewardship, presents its latest recipe book, Sustainable Kitchen, Earth-Friendly Recipes From Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Dining experiences are widely celebrated at Fairmont hotels from around the world and with this new book, local eats can be enjoyed in homes for years to come.

Fairmont chefs from London to San Francisco, Singapore to Egypt have come together to encourage more earth-friendly habits in the kitchen. With 38 exceptional recipes spanning a variety of categories including drinks, soups, entrées and desserts, the culinary offerings showcase the brand’s passion for minimizing food waste and using local produce and ingredients to the fullest. And with people back to traveling the world again, the recipes and flavors not only evoke a positive connection between people and the planet, but they help inspire people’s future travel plans.

For more than three decades, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has been committed to proactively protecting local environments through its award-winning Fairmont Sustainability Partnerships. The iconic brand’s approach combines leading operational efforts aimed at reducing overall impact on the planet with forward-thinking and innovative programs promoting responsible tourism.

Fairmont kitchens are essential to delivering the brand’s commitments toward reducing energy and water use, waste, and carbon emissions. The culinary teams forge close connections with farmers, fisheries and producers in each community while harvesting their own vegetable gardens, fruit trees and honeybee hotels.

Whether it’s Summer English Pea Soup, Ahi Poke, or Parker House Rolls with Whipped Honey Butter, these recipes can be easily recreated at home this holiday season, or during any season by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and produce.

For the complete recipe book visit www.fairmont.com/dining

