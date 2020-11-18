FAA clears Boeing 737 Max for return to service

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has rescinded the order halting commercial operation of the Boeing 737 Max.

The move will allow airlines that are under the jurisdiction of the regulator to take the steps necessary to resume service.

Boeing will also be able to begin making deliveries.

The aircraft type has been grounded since March last year after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Over the past 20 months, FAA employees have worked to identify and address the safety issues that played a role in the loss of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a statement from the body said.

Throughout the process, the FAA said it has cooperated closely with foreign counterparts on every aspect of the return to service.

“We will never forget the lives lost in the two tragic accidents that led to the decision to suspend operations,” said David Calhoun, chief executive officer Boeing.

“These events and the lessons we have learned as a result have reshaped our company and further focused our attention on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.”

Throughout the past year and a half, Boeing has worked closely with airlines, providing them with detailed recommendations regarding long-term storage and ensuring their input was part of the effort to safely return the airplanes to service.

An airworthiness directive issued by the FAA spells out the requirements that must be met before United States-based carriers can resume service.

Changes include installing software enhancements, completing wire separation modifications, conducting pilot training and accomplishing thorough de-preservation activities that will ensure the airplanes are ready for service.

“The FAA’s directive is an important milestone,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“We will continue to work with regulators around the world and our customers to return the airplane back into service worldwide.”

