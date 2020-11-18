Marriott to take Moxy brand into Middle East with Dubai property

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Ingenious Holding to debut the Moxy Hotels brand in the Middle East.

Slated to open in 2025, the 320-room Moxy Downtown Dubai will rise within the city’s iconic downtown neighbourhood and tourist hub.

“We are excited to work with Ingenious Holding Limited to open the first Moxy Hotel in the region,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“The introduction of Moxy continues to reinforce the demand we are seeing for affordable accommodation across the Middle East, without compromising on style.

“With its playful personality and stylish setting, Moxy will be a great fit for a vibrant and dynamic destination like Dubai.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moxy Downtown Dubai is expected to feature 320 modern bedrooms with smart modular furniture, hi-tech touches and furiously fast Wi-Fi.

The industrial-chic design will include buzzing social spaces, such as a rooftop bar and restaurant with stunning views of Downtown Dubai, a bowling alley and a swimming pool.

The hotel will also highlight several of the Moxy brand’s signature public spaces including its Library where guests can plug-in and tune out; the Welcome for guests to check-in and hang out; and the Gym, which offers a fully equipped fitness centre.

Moxy Hotels are designed to reimagine the hotel scene, offering guests unexpected, playful extras and affordability without compromising on style.

Moxy Downtown Dubai will encompass the signatures of the brand such as its energetic lobby where guests are met by the welcoming crew, its smart and fun self-service food and beverage concept and its kinetic Living Room space for day to night gatherings.