Expo 2020 signs thousands of authorised ticket resellers

More than 2,500 online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines have signed on as authorised ticket resellers (ATRs) for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Spread across key markets, from 100-plus countries, the ATRs will offer value-added travel packages for international visitors to experience the best Expo 2020 has to offer based on a wide range of budgets and preferences, supporting Expo’s mission to welcome visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world.

Sumathi Ramanathan, vice president, market strategy and sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is less than five months away from gathering the world for a global celebration of human ingenuity – one that promises an extraordinary experience for visitors of all ages, nationalities and interests – and a strong, international network of ATRs is integral to achieving this.

“We are delighted to have significantly grown the number of ATRs signed with Expo, more than doubling the figure since before the onset of the pandemic.

“Expo 2020 is ready to welcome the world, and thanks to the support of our tourism, hospitality and travel industry partners, international visitors will be fully supported to join us and be part of the most diverse World Expo in history, as we build a better future for all.”

The activated reseller networks in target markets are based on how prospective visitors in those countries book tickets at varying stages of their journey-planning process, and will be instrumental in facilitating travel to the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Earlier this year, Expo 2020 also welcomed more than 100,000 visitors for a preview experience of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, providing a glimpse of what is to come when Expo 2020 opens its doors to the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1st to March 2022, inviting visitors from every corner of the globe to discover life-changing innovations that will have a meaningful, positive impact on both people and the planet.

