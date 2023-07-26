Explore Geneva’s Rich History and Undiscovered Viniculture

This summer, discover Geneva’s rich history and dynamic homegrown wine offering with Geneva Tourism’s latest ‘Heritage and Wine’ package.

Designed to strike the balance between wine tasting and exploring the city’s rich cultural history, the package combines interactive fun, and multi-sensory elements, to engage both wine lovers and culture vultures alike!

A leader in homegrown viniculture, Geneva is home to many exquisite vineyards which are all set against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps. Providing the perfect introduction to the world of oenology, Geneva Tourism’s ‘Heritage and Wine’ package includes four tastings of four different local grape varieties from across some of the city’s leading vineyards.

With a guided tour through Geneva’s old town, visitors can dive deeper into Geneva’s rich history throughout the Protestant Reformation period - which can be traced back to the 16th century - while discovering a number of key cultural landmarks throughout the city.

Available to purchase from £390pp, on the Geneva Tourism website, the ‘Heritage and Wine’ tour lasts 2.5hours and is perfect for those looking for a unique way to explore Europe’s leading city break destination.

The Heritage and Wine package can be reserved by visiting: https://www.geneve.com/en/attractions/guided-tour-heritage-and-wine-in-geneva#/

ADVERTISEMENT