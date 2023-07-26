Explore the World’s Most Beautiful Island Destinations With Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

Whether seeking the perfect destination for family time, fun with friends, a romantic escape or solo adventure, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ Island locations are ideally positioned to provide a captivating getaway this summer.

Adding further appeal, Jumeirah’s Summer Escapes Offer can be enjoyed across all island locations and includes up to 25% off bookings made before 31st July 2023 for stays up until September 2023, plus resort credit and spa benefits. In addition, Jumeirah One members can avail an additional exclusive savings of up to 10%.

Best for tropical island experiences

Tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the Maldives, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is located in the North Malé Atoll, easily reached by speedboat or seaplane from Malé Airport. The stunning all-villa resort features a selection of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom beach and over-water villas, all of which boast private infinity pools and large roof-top terraces.

The resort is home to two of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ signature restaurants Kayto and Shimmers and is an idyllic location for romantic getaways or a blissful island retreat for friends and family. With over 50 activities on offer - from adventurous water sports above and below the waves, beach volleyball and tennis at the stunning beachfront court, or a splash waterpark and outdoor cinema screenings - guests of all ages will be well entertained. Alternatively, globally renowned Talise Spa offers unfettered access to wellness and relaxation with a range of therapeutic and re-energising treatments.

In addition to 15% savings and USD$100 resort credit, Jumeirah Maldives Ohahali Island is offering complimentary transfers for stays of five nights or more and free stays for two children under twelve for bookings made before 30 September.

Best for escaping it all

Located in the Uluwatu region of Bali and perched atop limestone cliffs, Jumeirah Bali was designed as a poetic tribute to the lost Majapahit Empire. Inspired by Hindu-Javanese culture, the all-villa resort provides an unsurpassed destination for couples, groups, and solo travellers seeking to reconnect and find inner balance. All villas feature a private pool and outdoor living area overlooking the sunset horizon or landscaped tropical garden, allowing guests to soak up the resort’s stunning natural surroundings. Guests can also unwind at Talise Spa, which features spa experiences with authentic healing traditions inspired by Negara Kertagama and the only hammam on the island.

As part of the Summer Escapes Offer, enjoy complimentary daily breakfast for two adults plus complimentary activities including yoga and meditation. Guests staying in a 2-bedroom villa will also receive USD$200 resort credit.

Best for Mediterranean living

Laying between the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Tramuntana Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea on the unspoilt northwest coast of Mallorca, the award-winning Mallorcan clifftop retreat Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa brings Jumeirah’s signature service and guest experience to the alluring Spanish island.

Providing the best in Balearic living, the resort has been updated for 2023 to unveil a new category of rooms “Junior Suite Grand Terrace” offering endless views of the shimmering Mediterranean Sea, as well as at its stunning Sunset Lounge, the most exclusive spot on the island to witness the magical Mediterranean sunset and panoramic views over the Mediterranean Sea.

With 15% discount on all stays, guests can also avail €200 Resort Credit per stay for rooms and €350 spa & resort credit per stay for Junior Suites and Signature Suites.

Best for enjoying La Dolce Vita

Peacefully nestled in Anacapri, the most authentic and exclusive part of Capri Island, Capri Palace Jumeirah is the embodiment of the Italian Dolce Vita, providing a stunning retreat surrounded by the natural beauty of the Italian Riviera. A passion for contemporary art and design can be found throughout the retreat, which hosts The White Museum, a private collection of contemporary works dispersed throughout the hotel.

Gastronomes can indulge in some of the best food on the island as the resort boasts the only two Michelin-starred restaurant on the island, L’Olivio, as well as celebrity hotspot Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, known for having the most beautiful terrace on the island. Newly opened for 2023, Capri Palace Jumeirah is also welcoming guests to discover contemporary izakaya cuisine at Zuma Capri, the latest dining experience to open on Capri.

Meanwhile, those seeking the ultimate wellness experience can also enjoy an array of patented therapies at Capri Medical Spa - one of Europe’s most highly renowned health and beauty centres.

This summer, guests can enjoy up to 15% off on bookings plus complimentary daily breakfast at L’Olivo.

Best for Foodies

Sitting on its own private island and accessible only via its bridge or helicopter pad, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is Dubai’s most iconic hotel. Synonymous with luxury Arabian hospitality, guests can experience the ultimate getaway in one of the hotel’s lavish duplex suites, complete with a dedicated team of butlers, and unwind in temperature-controlled pools, enjoying the gentle afternoon breeze on The Terrace. Alternatively, guests can relax with a signature wellness treatment at the opulent Talise Spa, perched 150m above the Arabian Gulf, or embark on a gastronomic journey across the property’s award-winning world-class restaurants and lounges, each offering a unique culinary concept that will tantalise the taste buds. Michelin-starred flavours can be savoured at Al Muntaha with a delectable lunch set menu, an exclusive look at its new ‘Château d’Yquem’ wine pairing tasting menu, or even the latest mouth-watering ‘Dégustation de Fromage’ cheese tasting menu.

Enjoy up to 20% off Jumeirah Flexible Rate plus USD$100 per stay resort credit when staying three nights or more.

To find out more about island getaways with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, visit, https://www.jumeirah.com/en/offers/global-offers/jumeirah-summer-escapes. In the meantime, stay connected via social media channels and don’t forget to tag us in your posts with #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent.