The Unseasonal Rise in Ski Bookings Reported by Heidi.com

With more rain falling this month and the promise of a heatwave around the corner, us Brits are scratching our heads and wondering (as usual) what’s happening with the weather!

However, one travel brand, Heidi.com is seeing a roaring success during their typically unseasonal period and has reported sales of ski holidays more than double that of last year: up +103% on this time last year!

Shorter breaks continue to rise…

Whilst seven nights is still the most popular option, five-night trips are up over 90% on last year, as customers are finding they can now book slightly shorter trips and don’t need to go for the traditional seven nights. These are ideal options for those with smaller budgets or limited time.

France is still the top option!

France remains as popular as ever, sales for ski holidays to France are nearly doubled at +96% – it has a really good spread of options for people of all abilities and wallets and is still the ‘go-to’ option for many.

Bulgaria storms into second place

Whilst France still comes out as the top destination, Heidi is reporting another big trend: the huge rise in the popularity of Bulgaria. Heidi is seeing bookings three times that of last year, +170%.

Marcus Blunt, Heidi Co-Founder said: “Last year Bulgaria was our fifth most popular country – now it has moved up to second in equal place with Austria and Andorra, which is quite a shift in popularity. Bulgaria is proving popular with those who want lower-cost holidays and offers travellers great skiing at a great value. The Bulgarians are very welcoming with good customer service.”

Spreading the cost

Around a fifth of bookings (nearly 20%) are opting to spread payments allowing travelers to book now, as the earlier you book, the smaller the monthly payment will be as you can spread them out over a longer period.

Largest stat seen in Switzerland!

There appears to be a trend towards money-saving options with one notable exception – Switzerland, which is typically more expensive as a destination and is +500% last year.

Marcus Blunt, Heidi Co-Founder said: “Despite the economic climate, it’s clear that customers are still keen to have a fantastic ski holiday this season, but many are finding smart ways to save money where they can. You can make substantial savings by going on a slightly shorter trip, not flying on Saturdays, and choosing great value or lesser-known destinations”.