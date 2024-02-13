Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill - A New Boutique Guesthouse in the Heart Of London

Mason & Fifth has announced the opening of London’s newest boutique guesthouse, Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill. A refreshing accommodation concept, Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill is perfectly designed for inquisitive guests looking to immerse themselves in London life.

Located just a stone’s throw away from London’s vibrant Camden Town and boasting excellent transport connections across the city, Primrose Hill is a leafy green village in the heart of the city. Offering 61 unique studio apartments, a luscious green garden space home to a yoga pavilion, and large communal spaces exquisitely crafted to emulate a guest’s personal living space, Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill invites guests to explore London as a local this summer.

Providing a taste of quintessential London living, Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill finds home in four 1860s regency townhouses reimagining the space to offer guests from around the globe a slice of London life in one of the city’s most desirable locations. Designed and refurbished by award-winning architects Red Deer, the Grade II Listed guesthouse now offers 61 private studios equipped with all the home-from-home comforts needed whilst pitching up in the capital for business or leisure. Studios offer a top of the range kitchen, appliances, crockery, glassware, cooking utensils, and a table to dine and work. Comfort is prioritised with high-quality beds and mattresses dressed with natural bed linen. Each studio benefits from premium touches such as an impressive waterfall shower and smart TV.

Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill offers five different studio categories designed to suit each traveller’s needs. Classic Studios offer a cosy space whilst Mezzanine Studios offer two-storey living ideal for longer trips. For travellers seeking an extra special stay, Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill offers a selection of ‘best in house’ studios, a selection of extra special stay choices with their own unique character and spacious living area.

Distinctive from a typical short stay accommodation, the guesthouse offers bespoke personal touches making a stay at Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill feel like a stay at an old friends’. Guests can make themselves at home with a variety of local offerings available in the guest kitchen and living space such as a nutritional breakfast at the kitchen table including granola, fruit juices and yoghurt. On a Friday, Mason & Fifth serves up complimentary guest drinks in the large lounge and living spaces soundtracked by a rotation of music from global and London talent. Drinks on offer include beers and wines sourced from Primrose Hill’s thriving local bottle shops.

Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill also offers a programme of expertly curated events welcoming local creators to the house for workshops, supper clubs, tastings and music sessions. Events are open to guests and London locals alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensuring every guest can maintain their wellness routine during their stay, Mason & Fifth is home to a bright and spacious yoga pavilion complete with yoga mats and home workout equipment. The pavilion also hosts a variety of weekly wellness classes such as breathwork and more. Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill will also host a weekly run club, a great way for London guests to explore the neighbourhood.

Bookings for Mason & Fifth Primrose Hill are now live. The guesthouse will open on 8th April 2024. Room rates start at £180.

Website - https://mason-fifth.com/