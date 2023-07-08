Minister Bartlett and Joe Bogdanovich Discuss Strategic Vision for Reggae Sumfest

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right) leads discussion with Reggae Sumfest organizer and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich (left) about this year’s staging and the future of the festival. Bogdanovich shared that he and his team are considering taking the Reggae Sumfest brand into overseas markets, creating an additional pull factor for visitors to Jamaica. In keeping with this, Minister Bartlett emphasized that as Sumfest’s strategic vision becomes clearer, the Ministry would be better positioned to plan and provide support towards the festival’s success.

