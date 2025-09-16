EVA Air Adds Extra Flights to Milan and Brisbane Routes

EVA Air, Taiwan’s leading independent airline, has introduced new flights to its services between both Taipei and Brisbane and Taipei and Milan. From 16 January 2026, the Taipei-Milan-Taipei route will be offering a daily service, representing an increase of 3 flights per week (the route currently operates flights 4 days per week). What’s more the Taipei-Brisbane-Taipei route will see additional flights operate every Tuesday between 2nd December 2025 and 24th February 2026.

Due to increased demand, the new flights on the Milan route will be introduced on departures from Taipei on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to complement the other flights on this route which operate on all other days of the week. Similarly, the new Brisbane flight will be introduced on a Tuesday to complement the current departure days of Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

With these new flights in place, EVA Air anticipates gradually attracting more passengers from Milan and Brisbane to its efficient main hub in Taiwan for connecting flights, further enhancing EVA Air’s operations. This expansion will meet the needs of different customer groups, making travel arrangements more convenient and flexible for passengers.

Travellers can learn more about EVA’s award-winning services, its global route system and book flights at www.evaair.com.