Autumn and Winter Events in Okinawa 2025

This autumn and winter, Okinawa will come alive with festivals that showcase the islands’ traditions, community spirit and natural beauty. Highlights include the Guinness World Record-holding Naha Great Tug-of-War and centuries-old gratitude festivals such as the Tanadui Festival on Taketomi, the Shichi Festival on Iriomote and the Kitsugansai Festival on Kohama. Adding to the season’s appeal, the internationally acclaimed Tour de Okinawa brings world-class cycling to the subtropical landscapes of northern Okinawa.

Cultural events

Naha Great Tug-of-War Festival

When: 11-13 October 2025

The Naha Great Tug-of-War is Okinawa’s most spectacular festival, drawing tens of thousands each year. On 12 October, a 200-metre, 43-tonne rope - recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest of its kind - is hauled through the city in an epic contest symbolising unity and good fortune. With 280 smaller ropes attached, everyone can join in and it is tradition to take home a piece of rope for luck. Parades, martial arts displays and eisa drumming complete the three-day celebration.

Further details here: https://visitokinawajapan.com/discover/events/naha-tug-of-war-festival/

Shurijo Castle Revival Festival

When: 1-3 November 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The UNESCO-listed Shurijo Castle, once the heart of the Ryukyu Kingdom, is under restoration following the devastating 2019 fire with works expected to be completed around 2026. From 1-3 November 2025, the Shurijo Castle Revival Festival celebrates this cultural landmark with royal court re-enactments, colourful parades, traditional dances and sanshin music, giving visitors a vivid glimpse into Okinawa’s rich heritage. Further details here: https://oki-park.jp.e.ms.hp.transer.com/shurijo/events/detail/10276

Tanadui Festival

When: 17 November 2025

The Tanadui Festival, also known as the Seed Festival, has been celebrated on Taketomi Island for more than 600 years and is recognised as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property of Japan. Islanders give thanks for healthy crops and pray for prosperity through around 80 traditional performances, including kyōgen comic plays, ritual dances and music dedicated to the gods.

Further details here: https://visitokinawajapan.com/discover/events/tanadui-festival/

Iriomote Island Shichi Festival

When: 27 November 2025

Celebrated for over 500 years, the Shichi Festival is one of Okinawa’s most treasured traditions and is designated an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property of Japan. On Iriomote Island, villagers give thanks for the harvest and pray for health and prosperity with lion dances, stick-fighting and vibrant performances, offering visitors a rare chance to experience authentic island culture in a unique subtropical setting. Further details here: https://visitokinawajapan.com/discover/events/iriomote-island-shichi-festival/

Kohama Island Kitsugansai Festival

When: 27 November 2025

Coinciding with the Shichi Festival, the Kitsugansai Festival takes place on 27 November on Kohama Island. Sacred to the island and recognised as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property of Japan, it is held in gratitude to the local gods. Visitors can enjoy kyōgen comic plays (a traditional form of Japanese humorous theatre), together with lion dancing, stick fighting and other performances, all set against the island’s white-sand beaches and welcoming community spirit.

Kohama is easily reached by a short ferry from Ishigaki, making the festival both accessible and an unforgettable highlight of any trip to the Yaeyama Islands. Further details here: https://visitokinawajapan.com/discover/events/kohama-island-kitsugansai-festival/

Sporting Events

Tour de Okinawa

When: 8-9 November 2025

Japan’s biggest cycling challenge, the Tour de Okinawa, is part of the UCI Asia Tour and is the longest road race in the country. It features elite competitions alongside citizen and family categories ranging from 200 km to 10 km, making it a true celebration of cycling for all. Registration for the citizen and family categories closes on 20 September.

Set against the dramatic coastal roads and subtropical forests of northern Okinawa, the race showcases the island’s natural beauty as much as its sporting spirit. With Nago as the host city, easily reached by road from Naha, the Tour de Okinawa is an unmissable highlight for both competitors and spectators. Further details here: https://www.tour-de-okinawa.jp/en/index.html

Find out more about what’s happening in Okinawa here:

https://visitokinawajapan.com/discover/events/