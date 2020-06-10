Disney veteran Jaronski to lead Explore Georgia

The Georgia Department of Economic Development has announced that Mark Jaronski, a 25-year travel and tourism industry leader and veteran Disney marketing executive, will lead Explore Georgia, the state tourism office.

Jaronski will guide the team responsible for attracting tourists from across the globe to the state.

Georgia attracted a record-setting 111 million international and domestic visitors, who collectively spent $36.9 billion in communities throughout the state and directly supported 478,000 jobs in 2018, which is the most recent year complete data is available.

“We’re excited to announce that our search for a new deputy commissioner to lead Explore Georgia has delivered us a recognised industry professional: Mark Jaronski.

“Moving forward, we are grateful to have someone like Mark to lead the team and grow tourism in our state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development commissioner Pat Wilson.

“Georgia’s visitors and the tourism industry as a whole play a critical role in the state’s growth and prosperity.

“While Covid-19 has presented an incredible challenge to the industry worldwide, our Explore Georgia team has stepped up to support our partners.

“Georgia is well positioned to come out of this crisis strong, and Mark will help us remain a top destination as travel returns.”

Jaronski spent 16 years at the Walt Disney Company in Florida in a variety of marketing roles that included manager of Disney Cruise Line public relations, brand manager of Walt Disney World theme parks, and director of external communications for Disney Parks Worldwide.

Through the years, Jaronski served various chairmen and presidents of Disney businesses, providing public affairs counsel and leading the planning and implementation of key business initiatives, including new product launches and transformative guest experiences.

“I am honoured and grateful to have the opportunity to lead the highly respected team at Explore Georgia toward ensuring that Georgia not only remains the vibrant travel brand it is today, but continues to be positioned for prosperity and growth in the decades to come,” said Jaronski.