Radisson RED & Radisson to open at Oslo Airport

The first Radisson RED & Radisson hotel in Norway is opening at Oslo Airport. The dual-branded property will offer more than 500 rooms and a new conference centre, situated just a few steps from the airport terminals.

Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport provide guests with the opportunity to enjoy both the Radisson RED brand’s playful on conventional hotel stays - injecting new life into hotels through a warm and vibrant social scene, standout design and exquisite photography - with the Radisson brand’s Scandinavian design, natural warm spaces, and thoughtfully considered details.

The hotel offers a synergy of two iconic brands, with the two hotels and their shared public spaces treating guests to an exciting array of services to suit every lifestyle and schedule. Refurbished rooms and facilities provide a harmonious and comfortable stay from the minute guests check-in with soothing natural materials and airport runway views.

On the Radisson RED Oslo Airport side of the property, a bold and vibrant look draws in a younger crowd with 214 urban guest rooms with luxe touches, on-demand services, and a hip lounge area designed for work and play. Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport on the other side, presents 300 rooms featuring soft, neutral tones, natural materials and harmonious designs inspired by the Scandinavian way of life. In both hotels, stunning airport runway views and high-quality standards make every stay an experience.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Northern & Western Europe, said: “This marks the second Radisson RED and Radisson dual-branded property in Northern & Western Europe. With this new opening, we are pleased to offer 1250 guest rooms spread over four different brands at Oslo Airport with 500 guest rooms and Radisson Blu Airport Hotel, Oslo Gardermoen, 233 rooms at Park Inn by Radisson Oslo Airport Hotel West and the new hotel with a total of 514 guest rooms.”

Jörgen Ljunggren, General Manager of Radisson RED Oslo Airport and Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport comments: “Radisson RED and Radisson are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Across public areas, guests are treated to a dual experience of both brands and can get the most out of their stay by enjoying signature features such as the Radisson-branded meeting suites, as well as the vibrant lobby with its RED-style urban interior and art.”