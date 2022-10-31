Etihad Airways sweeps seven awards at the World Travel Awards Middle East

World Travel Award wins: Middle East's Leading Airline for Cabin Crew, Business Class, First Class, Inflight Entertainment, and Customer Experience

Etihad Airways has been recognised in the World Travel Awards Middle East and the World MICE Awards in a dazzling awards ceremony in Amman, Jordan at The Ritz-Carlton. The UAE’s national airline took home seven outstanding awards as Middle East’s Leading airline for numerous categories and World’s Best MICE Airline 2022.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing said: “As the UAE’s national airline, we’re proud to have won not one, but seven prestigious awards and grateful to our guests and partners for making this possible. At Etihad, our commitment to thoughtful hospitality distinguishes us from other airlines, and we will continue to take steps towards elevating the travel experience for our guests.”

Etihad’s Cabin Crew are renowned for their authentic and personal service inspired by generous Emirati hospitality. Etihad has won many awards for its outstanding Cabin Crew service in the past and it has always been a hallmark of the brand. The airline’s crew are taken through an extensive training process before taking to the skies which focuses on safety, service and hospitality.

Earlier this month, Etihad announced a new, elevated Business class experience in partnership with global fashion heavyweight Armani/Casa which will further enhance its award-winning offering. The collaboration will introduce new inflight dining service, an enhanced dining offering and a new luxurious turn-down service with Armani/Casa branded soft furnishings.

Etihad’s First class is designed as a private universe, which provides guests with a highly personalised and bespoke service tailored to the guests’ individual preferences. This includes a tailormade dining experience allowing guests to create a bespoke menu in the sky.

In inflight entertainment, the content on Etihad’s E-BOX is hand-curated to cater to the wide demographic Etihad flies across its global network. Etihad’s newest fleet has innovations like Bluetooth headset pairing and wireless device charging which complements this leading entertainment offering.

World MICE Awards

Etihad’s win in the Meetings Incentives Conferences and Events (MICE) industry awards recognises Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for events and conference industry. Regular hosts to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UFC events, as well as multitude of conferences, concerts and events that attract a global audience, Etihad is adept at catering to the industry needs. Etihad scooped the World’s Best MICE Airline at the 2022 awards evening in Amman.