Future Hospitality Summit to debut in Abu Dhabi in 2023

The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2023 is set to take place at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island from 25-27 September 2023, bringing together the investment communities of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF). This is the first time the region’s leading hospitality investment forum will take place in Abu Dhabi

Organised by The Bench, FHS brings together the Middle East and Africa’s industry leaders for discussions, deals and insight on the continued growth of the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

“We are thrilled to take FHS to the UAE’s capital in 2023 with the support of our host sponsors, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau and Miral, for what promises to be another record-breaking event for our industry. FHS in Dubai welcomed 1,072 attendees, 200 speakers, 63 sponsors and partners and over 70 members of the press last month and we can’t wait to see what next year brings,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench.

Mubarak al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), said: “The Abu Dhabi debut of the Future Hospitality Summit, the region’s flagship hospitality investment platform, marks a significant milestone in our fast-growing business events calendar. Since the beginning of 2022, we have successfully brought over multiple new business events to Abu Dhabi. This is a direct result of our Joint Business Event Fund with Miral, a partner who continues to play a crucial role in elevating Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a destination of choice for highly productive meetings and conferences. We look forward to welcoming the delegates to Abu Dhabi next year and we invite all to experience all that the emirate has to offer.”

To strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, ADCEB, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), formed a strategic partnership with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, resulting in the creation of the Joint Business Event Fund in 2022. Aligned with the tourism strategy of DCT Abu Dhabi, this joint fund was created to specifically target business events and corporate groups with more than 500 attendees and has been instrumental in bringing the Future Hospitality Summit to Abu Dhabi next year.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director, Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, said: “It is a pleasure to host one of the leading hospitality summits in the region for the first time in Abu Dhabi and see our agreement with ADCEB come to life. Yas Island has world-class assets and experiences, and The Future Hospitality Summit fits our commitment in positioning the island as a top global business destination. We look forward to welcoming the industry professionals in 2023 to explore everything it has to offer.”

The Future Hospitality Summit 2023 in Abu Dhabi will continue to actively engage with investors from both start-up communities and projects from around the region. The distinguished members of the FHS Advisory Board will convene early next year to discuss and shape the agenda for the 2023 edition.

The Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia will also return next year, set to take place in the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, from 28 February to 2 March, 2023.

For more information on FHS please visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com/