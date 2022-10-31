HOTEL MAISON COLBERT MELIÁ COLLECTION NAMED ONE OF THE BEST LUXURY HOTELS IN EUROPE

The Hotel Maison Colbert Meliá Collection has been named one of the best luxury hotels in Europe. In the latest edition of the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards, which aim to recognise the best luxury hotel experiences worldwide, Maison Colbert was named Best Art Boutique Hotel in Europe.Located in the heart of Paris, just a few steps from Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Left Bank of the Seine, Maison Colbert is located in the heart of the Latin Quarter. The building was built in the 16th century and has been declared a historic monument due to the fact that it was also the former residence of the famous author Simone de Beauvoir. Paying homage to Parisian history, art and lifestyle, Maison Colbert is part of the select group of Meliá Collection hotels. With decoration inspired by the works of the Spanish artist Joaquín Sorolla and his bonds with the French capital, Maison Colbert boutique hotel is a perfect combination of Parisian and Spanish luxury and culture.As well as the luxury offered to guests through its history, location and decoration, Maison Colbert also reflects the essence of Paris and transforms it into unique and memorable experiences. Sorolla’s connection with the country is not only reflected in the decoration of the hotel rooms, but also in the dining experiences. Named after Sorolla’s beloved wife, whose portrait can be seen on many of the walls at the Maison Colbert, Café Clotilde offers the finest of French cuisine and signature cocktails. This Parisian café also serves gourmet patisserie by the famous French pâtissier Nina Métayer.Maison Colbert has undoubtedly created a unique luxury experience in Europe, an achievement that is reflected in this recognition at the World Luxury Hotel Awards. The award is even more greatly appreciated given that winners are chosen through an open vote in which customers and guests take part to name their favourite luxury hotels.

