Etihad Airways looking for top talent in search of adventure

Etihad Airways, the award-winning national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is continuing its global recruitment campaign, seeking talented people who love to explore the world while delivering world-renowned customer service.

As travel demand surges, Etihad continues to grow and will be hiring candidates across cities worldwide throughout January.

Etihad has a diverse cabin crew team made up of more than 150 nationalities that currently fly to 64 destinations around the world.

Cabin crew will be based in the city of Abu Dhabi, known for its warm hospitality and culture. The city is recognised for its safety, stunning beaches, award-winning restaurants and nightlife, with endless opportunities on your doorstep to explore arts, entertainment, and lifestyle activities.

Cabin crew are provided with fully-furnished accommodation in Abu Dhabi, competitive salary, medical insurance, and fantastic travel benefits for them and their friends and family. They will also have discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the vibrant surroundings of the UAE’s capital.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief Human Resources, Organisational Development & Asset Management Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “If you’re interested in a flying career then there is no better place to start than here. Those who are selected will be able to experience different cultures, visit wonderful destinations, and grow their career within Etihad.

“At Etihad, we believe our people should have the same sense of care as we offer our customers.”

Anyone interested in travelling the world for a living can bring their CV to the open days listed in the table below. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview the next day.

Successful candidates will enjoy a comprehensive training programme in Abu Dhabi.

Open days: