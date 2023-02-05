Etihad Airways boosts frequency to Frankfurt

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is showing it means business by increasing services to Frankfurt, Germany.

From 1 May, the airline will add an extra four services a week to its current daily frequency, bringing the total number of flights to Frankfurt up to 11 weekly. The additional flights will be operated by one of Etihad’s ultra-modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, designed with customer comfort in mind, boasting 28 seats in Business and 262 in Economy.

The jump in flights underlines Etihad’s commitment to the important German market and comes days after it announced the start of flights to Düsseldorf from 1 October.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “We are pleased to offer our guests more flights to Frankfurt, one of Europe’s most important airports.

“The increase in frequency also means greater connectivity to our growing network and the opportunity to welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi where they can enjoy our world-renowned hospitality, culture, leisure activities and cuisine.”

Although famed for its financial activities, Frankfurt has a rich cultural history too and the old town with its half-timbered houses, the cathedral, the museum embankment and the Goethe House are popular with the thousands of tourists the city welcomes each year.

Customers flying to or from Frankfurt with Etihad can use the airline’s Rail & Fly service to travel by train from any station on the Deutsche Bahn or SNCF network.

Tickets are currently on sale on Etihad.com and the airline’s mobile app.