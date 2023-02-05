Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara welcomes a very special guest this February.Marcel Gurk, a talented German freestyle football champion, has become known for his creative skills with a ball.

Football freestyle is the art of juggling a football and performing tricks with the ball whilst keeping it in the air using any part of the body, excluding the elbows to the hands.

He arrives at the stunning coastal resort in mid-February, where guests can attend workshops and lessons with the football star. Inspired by Brazilian soccer legend, Ronaldinho, who has now become his personal friend, Gurk has cultivated his football skills since he was a child. He has collected ten Guinness World Records for football freestyling and travels the world demonstrating his skills and providing lessons for others to learn from him. He also released the first book on football freestyling and is the current German champion for the sport. The sport involves the entire body and helps with balance and agility. It also stimulates the brain, improves concentration and memory. Gurk specialises in teaching children of various ages in freestyle football.

From 17 – 23 February 2023, a complimentary freestyle football show will be held every morning at Sakalan. Marvel at Gurk’s dexterity over a generous breakfast and be inspired by his tricks.

Every evening from 18 – 22 February, Marcel will host a 90-minute freestyle football session at 5.00 pm.

Avail of special packages when you book three workshops for OMR 100 per person and five workshops for OMR 150 per person across the week. Guests can book a private lesson during the week-long event for just OMR 45 per person.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for football lovers to up their game and meet a true master. We look forward to welcoming Marcel to our beautiful stretch of the Oman coastline and expect it to be an action-packed week of fun, Andrea Orru, General Manager, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, commented.

Join Marcel Gurk at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara and improve your freestyle football skills, call 2322 8222 for more information and bookings or click on www.anantara.com