Reaching the flight by train in Italy

Lufthansa Group this week signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding in Rome together with the Italian state railroad company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane S.p.A. (FS). The intention is to negotiate a contract for a cooperation in feeder traffic within Italy in order to link the various modes of transport in a better and more customer-friendly way.

The aim of the planned cooperation is in particular to bring passengers with FS rail connections to and from their respective flight connections at various Italian airports.

The exact layout of the program is now subject of further talks. If a contract is signed, the implementation of the cooperation would be subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

Lufthansa Group leads the way in intermodality

The Lufthansa Group already operates similar intermodal cooperation programs in its home markets with Deutsche Bahn, ÖBB and SBB, among others. In total, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group currently offer their passengers more than 3,000 weekly rail or bus connections from more than 40 cities. As early as 2001, Lufthansa entered already into a cooperation agreement with Deutsche Bahn on train connections to its airports (LH Express Rail).