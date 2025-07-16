Etihad Airways and SKY express sign codeshare partnership

Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Greek regional carrier

SKY express, opening access to 24 Greek island destinations and three additional Eastern Mediterranean cities for customers travelling via Athens.

The partnership, effective 14 July 2025, builds on the strong performance of the existing interline cooperation between the two airlines and significantly expands Etihad’s reach across the Greek islands and broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

Under the codeshare agreement, Etihad will place its code on SKY express-operated flights beyond Athens, providing seamless access to Greece’s most popular island destinations including Crete, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, and Kos, alongside sought-after destinations such as Corfu, Paros, and Thessaloniki.

The partnership complements Etihad’s daily service to Athens by expanding connectivity exclusively via Athens as the gateway, positioning the Greek capital as a strategic hub for onward island travel.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This partnership with SKY express opens exciting new possibilities for our customers to discover Greece beyond Athens. SKY express’s comprehensive island network perfectly complements our Athens service, giving travellers seamless access to some of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful destinations through a single booking.”

Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer at SKY express, said: “The collaboration with Etihad is a strong vote of confidence in SKY express, reinforcing our position as a reliable partner and significantly enhancing our connectivity. Passengers can now enjoy seamless access to the largest network of Greek destinations, served by the youngest fleet in Greece. Together, we are dedicated to making Greece a sought-after, year-round destination for visitors from around the world.”

The codeshare arrangement allows customers to book connecting flights with streamlined check-in processes and automatic baggage transfers to their final destination. Customers can book the enhanced Greek network through etihad.com, the Etihad app, or travel agencies.

The partnership reinforces Athens’ role as a key gateway in Etihad’s European network whilst offering customers unparalleled access to Greece’s stunning islands and cultural treasures.

For more information, please visit www.etihad.com.