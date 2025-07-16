Saudia moves to Orders with Amadeus Nevio

Saudia, the national flag-carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has taken an important step forward in its digital transformation journey by moving to more guest-centric operations by translating traditional booking records (PNRs) and electronic tickets into Orders.

This paves the way for a more personalised and smooth travel experience.

An Order is a single, dynamic record of everything the traveler has purchased for their journey.

It provides a real-time, consolidated view of all services, enabling the airline to better serve the traveler at every touchpoint – from booking and payment to fulfilment and servicing.

By adopting Order capabilities, Saudia is fast-tracking its ability to deliver more flexible offers, tailor-made pricing, and fully digital servicing.

This transformation marks a foundational step in the airline’s broader ambition to redefine guest experience and operational agility through data-driven retailing.

The milestone was achieved using Amadeus’ smart bridging capabilities, which translate traditional records from Saudia’s existing Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) into single order records in its new Amadeus Nevio environment.

Performing Smart bridging means Saudia can begin to operate with orders, accelerating the benefits of the airline retailing transformation in the new Amadeus Nevio environment for its guests while ensuring business continuity with existing traditional infrastructure.

Maher Koubaa, executive vice president, EMEA Travel unit, Amadeus added: “Saudia is one of the airlines leading the industry with its ambitious transformation program.

“Moving to Orders with smart bridging is an important milestone that lays the foundation for a whole host of new traveler-centric capabilities.

“We’re delighted to support Saudia’s continued innovation in airline retailing.”

Teams from Amadeus and Saudia continue to work closely together in joint innovation centres to ensure the airline maximizes the potential of the transformation to new retailing concepts and technology.