Bem-vindo, City Express by Marriott — Now Arriving in Brazil

Marriott International, Inc. announced the signing of seven City Express by Marriott hotels in Brazil with FÁBRICA DE HOTÉIS marking the brand’s anticipated debut in the country. This milestone is part of a broader multi-unit development agreement to open 30 City Express by Marriott properties across Brazil’s Northeast region over the next 15 years.

The signing was celebrated at a special ceremony in Porto de Galinhas, attended by local government officials, representatives from the owning real estate firm, Marriott executives, and members of the media.

This announcement builds on the brand’s recent momentum across the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. In June, Marriott announced the expected entry of City Express by Marriott into El Salvador with four new hotels. Earlier this year, the company unveiled plans to launch City Express by Marriott in Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Peru, beginning in January 2025. In March, the brand officially debuted in the United States, with plans to expand into Canada.

City Express by Marriott now has a presence in five countries, with an additional six markets and over 60 projects in the pipeline—underscoring its rapid growth and increasing impact in the midscale hospitality segment.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with FÁBRICA DE HOTÉIS. to bring the City Express by Marriott brand to Brazil,” said Federico Greppi, Chief Operations, Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). “This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to combining Marriott’s global scale with local expertise—delivering efficient, high-quality accommodations and providing access to our powerful platforms and the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“These new hotel signings are a testament to the trust our owners and franchisees place in Marriott International and the strength of our world-class brands,” said Bojan Kumer, Regional Vice President of Development for Marriott International in CALA. “Brazil is a key growth market for us, and we continue to see opportunities to further diversify our portfolio in the country. We’re especially excited about expanding in the affordable midscale segment with City Express by Marriott.”

“We believe hospitality is a driver of development. City Express by Marriott in the Northeast is not just a new hotel — it’s the connection between a global brand and the region’s economic potential,” said Tarcysio Malheiros, Director of FÁBRICA DE HOTÉIS.

The seven newly signed properties will contribute with over 750 guest rooms across key, high-growth destinations in Northeast Brazil, reinforcing Marriott’s commitment to expanding access to quality accommodations in emerging markets.

In Ipojuca, Pernambuco, City Express by Marriott is set to open a hotel in the Suape Industrial Port Complex, a key hub for economic and industrial development in Brazil. Another property will open in Porto de Galinhas, one of the country’s top tourist destinations, with an expected opening by 2028.

Additionally, by early 2028, the brand plans to expand into the vibrant cities of Natal and Fortaleza with new properties. These hotels will cater to a wide range of guests — from public sector and energy professionals to beachgoers and urban travelers — offering smart, well-located accommodations suitable for both business and leisure travel.

These developments will be followed by additional hotels along the coastal area of Cabo de Santo Agostinho and in other regions, with openings expected by 2029. Together, these properties will serve a diverse mix of corporate, logistics, and leisure travelers, reflecting the economic and tourism growth of Brazil’s Northeast region.

City Express by Marriott, which joined Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in 2023, is designed to meet the needs of cost-conscious business and leisure travelers seeking modern, comfortable, and centrally located accommodations. The brand’s regional expansion aligns with Marriott International’s strategy to diversify its offerings and capture new customer segments.