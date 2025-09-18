Etihad Airways adds the world’s oldest city, Damascus, to growing global network

Etihad Airways continues expanding its global network with the announcement of a key new destination in the Middle East, Damascus, Syria from June 2026.

The new route reflects growing demand from travellers in the UAE and GCC to connect directly to Damascus. Etihad’s new airbridge with Damascus also provides travellers from Syria with direct access to the beautiful emirate of Abu Dhabi. Travellers benefit from access to Etihad’s expansive global network, with seamless connections through Zayed International Airport.

Service to Damascus will commence in June 2026 with four weekly flights, operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business seats and 150 Economy seats, combining comfort, convenience, and the airline’s renowned hospitality. The new route enhances connectivity, reunites communities, and provides greater access to this culturally significant destination.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most to them. We are proud to expand our network into Damascus – one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities – and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as convenient onward connections across our global network. With trade between the UAE and Syria continuing to grow strongly, and with a vibrant Syrian community contributing to the prosperity of the UAE, these new flights will further strengthen our social, cultural, and economic ties.”

In 2024, trade between the UAE and Syria grew 23% year-on-year to AED 2.5 billion (US $680 million). The UAE is also home to more than 350,000 Syrians, whose contributions across business, culture, and society have played a significant role in the nation’s development. The new flights will further strengthen these economic links and deepen the bonds between the two countries.

The announcement continues Etihad’s rapid expansion, with Damascus becoming the 28th new destination announced within the last year.

The airline has grown passenger numbers by more than 80% compared to 2022 levels and is on track to reach 38 million passengers annually by 2030. The new services form part of Etihad’s broader strategy to serve destinations where customers want to travel whilst supporting the economic and cultural connections between Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

