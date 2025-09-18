New Amadeus study reveals growing role of AI in travel planning

Travellers in the UK are rapidly turning to new sources of information, including Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) and travel influencers, when it comes to planning their next trip, according to a major new global study from transformative travel provider, Amadeus.

According to Connected Journeys: How Technology Will Transform Travel in the Next Decade, 60 per cent more travellers looked to Gen AI for inspiration when planning a leisure trip abroad this year when compared to 2024, while 33 per cent more turned to travel influencers.

Social media adverts and posts also grew impact, with 27 per cent more travellers turning to this channel when it came to finding ideas for trips, flights and hotels.

The growing role for Gen AI in the UK was mirrored across key international markets, led by China, where 32 per cent of travellers sought inspiration from tools such as ChatGPT this year, compared to 13 per cent in 2024, an increase of 146 per cent.

Increases were also seen in Singapore (82 per cent), Spain (64 per cent), India (53 per cent), and the United States (30 per cent).

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media ads (up 30 per cent year-on-year) were the fastest growing source of inspiration in France, cementing the role of these two key channels in shaping travel choices.

However, despite the rapid growth of emerging technologies, Brits—2,000 of whom were questioned for the research—still turn to family and friends for inspiration, at 36 per cent more than any other source of inspiration.

At the same time, 34 per cent sought tips on online travel agencies, suggesting a continued role for a more established generation of search tools.

Recommendations from friends and family was the top source of inspiration for travellers in France (34 per cent) and Spain (33 per cent), revealing European holidaymakers continue to rely on close contacts more than other regions.

AI uncovers hidden gems but travellers question accuracy

When asked about the experience of using AI for trip planning, however, UK travellers offered a mixed verdict.

Many highlighted the ability to help them find destinations they would not have otherwise considered (39 per cent), as well finding ‘hidden gem’ hotels, activities and restaurants (27 per cent).

At the same time, British travellers said they felt more confident about trip decisions when using AI (38 per cent).

However, while just over a third said AI technology helped save time when planning (37 per cent), a quarter (25 per cent) had experienced inaccurate information from

AI tools, 33 per cent felt the need to double-check information, 18 per cent had trouble getting the tool to understand their preferences and 17 per cent felt overwhelmed by options.

“The way people plan travel is transforming rapidly as new digital sources of inspiration gradually replace established practices.

“New technology is improving every step in the journey from Gen AI inspiration to biometric check‑in and immigration at the airport.

“To truly deliver on traveller expectations of a seamless and intuitive experience we believe that more collaboration across the travel ecosystem is required. Every player involved in the traveller journey needs to work together to remove friction and prioritise the traveller, and technology can enable that.”

Decius Valmorbida, president of travel, Amadeus, said: “Everyone is excited about the potential of AI, but the results of this Amadeus study show that Gen AI tools are not yet ready for trip planning prime time.

“The industry has a lot of work to do to harness AI, and we need to apply these new models specifically to travel, ensuring they are trained on reliable and accurate information with better integration to the existing travel ecosystem and new interfaces that better harness the potential for personalisation.”

Transforming travel with a connected airport experience

When asked about difficulties encountered at the airport, UK travellers said they are most concerned about long queues for check-in (35 per cent), losing travel documents (33 per cent) and lost luggage (32 per cent).

Perhaps that is why respondents are increasingly open to using new technology at the terminal to increase convenience, reduce stress and remove friction.

Some 70 per cent of Brits would consider using biometrics to replace repetitive document and identity checks at key airport touchpoints like check-in, boarding and immigration.

At the same time, 64 per cent of respondents said they would choose to have their bags checked-in and collected from their home and delivered to their destination.

A significant minority of respondents expressed a desire for digital wallets to securely store travel documents like passports and boarding passes.

Disruption management now a make-or-break issue for UK travellers

Finally, the Amadeus study reveals it is how travel disruptions are handled rather than the fact they sometimes occur, which matters most in terms of traveller loyalty to a provider.

More than three-quarters (80 per cent) of respondents agree the true quality of a travel provider emerges clearly in how they handle and communicate about disruptions.

Streamlined, end-to-end technology solutions that enable effective disruption management can deliver a competitive edge: 81 per cent indicated they would be more likely to rebook with providers who handle disruptions efficiently and transparently.

The study revealed the application of technology is widely supported by UK travellers, however 37 per cent still prefer speaking to a human representative when problems arise alongside those who find reassurance in apps to manage disruptions independently, underscoring the need to provide a range of options.