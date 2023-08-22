Bristol Airport Introduces New Water Stations, Saving Thousands of Plastic Bottles

Last month, Bristol Airport installed six new water stations making it easier for customers to reuse their water bottles instead of buying a new plastic bottle every time, increasing the total to thirteen water refill stations in the terminal.

The water refill stations will help reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles being bought and disposed of at the airport. Within the first week of being used, the new water stations saved over 34,000 plastic water bottles from being sent to a landfill site.

The new water refill stations have been installed adjacent to Boots in the Departure Lounge and by gates 7,12 and 34 for customer and colleagues to use.

Richard Thomasson, Head of Customer Operations, Bristol Airport:

“The roll out of the new water refill stations across the terminal is another step in helping customers use less single-use plastic and to enjoy free drinking water on the go. To see 34,000 plastic water bottles in the first week being saved from being sent to a landfill site is an incredible stat and we encourage all customers to use these new water stations.

“We’re seeing more customers carry a reusable water bottle through security and we are committed to provide an increased service for free water refills to help people save money as well as helping out the environment.”