Ethiopian Airlines Inaugurates its New Airport Project in Yabello

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline group in Africa and one of the fastest growing airline brands globally inaugurated its airport project at Yabello, Southern part of Oromia Regional State, alongside a new passenger service to the airport. Marking yet another milestone in Ethiopia’s regional connectivity and aviation infrastructure development, the event has been celebrated in the presence of high government officials, the airlines’ executives, community representatives, and various stakeholders.

With over 1 billion ETB project cost, Ethiopian constructed the facility 11 kilometers from Yabello Town of Borena Zone in the Oromia regional state. The project availed a new Airfield, access roads to the airport, temporary terminal, and other facilities.

Commenting on the new infrastructure and the commencement of the flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “The completion of the Yabello Airport project demonstrates Ethiopian Airline’s commitment to advancing aviation infrastructure that transforms lives and connect communities across Ethiopia. This is a transformative moment for the local community and the entire region, and as the flag carrier of Ethiopia, we are proud to have made this moment a reality.”

The new Yabello airport will have a significant positive impact in the region, boosting regional trade, tourism, investment, and people to people interaction. The airport further enhances accessibility to southern part of Oromia Regional State, fostering socio-economic growth, and supporting Ethiopia’s national development strategy.

Yabello has been one of the domestic aviation infrastructure projects that Ethiopian Airlines has been developing. Ethiopian Airlines continues to play a central role in expanding Ethiopia’s aviation landscape, bridging communities, and contributing to the country’s sustainable growth.

