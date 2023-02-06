New Lufthansa app improves travel experience

Clearer, easier and faster to use: The new Lufthansa app is now available for download. It has been redeveloped from scratch and optimized together with customers. The app features an improved, clear design and makes traveling even easier and more convenient.

Digital travel companion

As a “digital travel companion,” the new Lufthansa app is designed to proactively support passengers from booking to arrival at their destination by providing relevant updates and matching offers through push notifications and real-time information at the right time of travel.

Book more conveniently

Regardless of the destination: the new mobile booking platform makes booking flights even easier and faster thanks to an improved user interface.

Smooth check-in

The new check-in offers all passengers an improved travel experience. The intuitive use and modern design make it even easier to make the necessary travel preparations and to board the flight in a relaxed manner.

Convenient payment

The new “digital wallet” ensures equally seamless payment. This will allow multiple payment methods to be stored in the Travel ID account from the end of March.

To offer passengers additional support during operational peaks, further self-servicing functions are planned for the Lufthansa app.

With the launch of the new Lufthansa app, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS are using a joint app solution for the first time. It is now available in the Apple App Store for iOS from version 14 and in the Google Play Store for Android from version 5.