Ethiopian Airlines Begins New Passenger Service to Hanoi, Vietnam

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline and one of the fastest-growing airline brands in the world, is pleased to announce the commencement of its new four-times-weekly passenger service to Hanoi, the vibrant capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

To mark this significant milestone, Ethiopian Airlines hosted an inaugural ceremony at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, attended by high-level government officials, diplomatic representatives, and executives of the airline, including Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

The launch of the Hanoi route marks Ethiopian Airlines’ first passenger gateway into Vietnam and its 20th destination in Asia, strengthening the airline’s strategic expansion in Southeast Asia and deepening ties between the region and Africa.

Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, commented on the new service saying, “We are truly delighted to start passenger services to Hanoi, a city of great cultural and economic significance. This new route not only supports our vision of connecting Africa to the world but also serves as a bridge for enhanced cooperation between Africa and Southeast Asia. With our modern fleet, award-winning service, and vast global network, we are confident that this route will facilitate growing tourism, business, and people-to-people ties between Vietnam and the African continent.”

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates flights to 28 passenger and cargo destinations in Asia, with over 190 weekly frequencies, making it one of the most connected African carriers in the region. The new Addis Ababa–Hanoi route, operated with a one-stop in Dhaka, Bangladesh, provides travelers with even greater access between the two continents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanoi, known for its rich architectural heritage and historical landmarks offers Ethiopian passengers access to one of Asia’s most culturally significant cities. With the launch of this new service, Ethiopian Airlines further solidifies its position as a key player in intercontinental air travel by bridging continents, cultures, and communities through seamless connectivity.