Bona Vita Properties Launches Global Luxury Vacation Investment Platform

Bona Vita Properties, a luxury global vacation rental investment platform, has launched a new offering that provides accredited investors with access to passive income opportunities through co-ownership of fully managed vacation villas. Eliminating the complexity of traditional ownership, the platform simplifies access to the growing luxury short-term rental market.

The global vacation rental market is projected to reach $119 billion by 2030. Bookings over $1,000 per night have risen 73% since 2019, signaling growing demand for premium accommodations. Bona Vita allows investors to tap into this trend through a white glove investment experience in luxury rentals.

Bona Vita targets emerging luxury enclaves in the Caribbean, South America, and Southern Europe—regions with trends of strong tourism, limited upscale supply, and premium nightly rates. Villas are designed to deliver exceptional guest experiences and strong income potential through careful selection, staging, and five-star staffing.

From acquisition to hospitality, Bona Vita handles every detail to eliminate the operational burden for investors. Benefits include:

Passive Ownership – No management required; Bona Vita oversees operations

Quarterly Distributions* – Income from rental cash flow and hospitality services

Luxury Hospitality – Premium services designed to enhance guest satisfaction and returns

Local Expertise – In-market partners support sourcing and execution

Global Diversification – Access to premier villas in top international destinations

To learn more or request access to current offerings, visit: https://bonavitaproperties.com/

