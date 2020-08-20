Enter Air signs with Boeing for four 737 Max planes

Enter Air has agreed to the purchase of four Boeing 737 Max planes, with an option for two more jets.

An all-Boeing operator and the biggest charter carrier Poland, the airline began operations in 2010 with a single 737 airplane.

Today, its fleet includes 22 Next-Generation 737s and two 737 Max airplanes.

When the new purchase agreement is fully exercised, Enter Air will operate a fleet of ten 737 Max aircraft.

All Boeing 737 Max plans remain grounded following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The American manufacturer is working with authorities around the world to recertify it for commercial operation, but deadlines have repeatedly been pushed back.

“Despite the current crisis, it is important to think about the future.

“To that end, we have agreed to order additional 737-8 aircraft.

“Following the rigorous checks that the 737 Max is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come,” said Grzegorz Polaniecki, general director and board member, Enter Air.

Enter Air and Boeing have also finalised a settlement to address the commercial impacts stemming from the grounding of the 737 Max fleet.

While the details of the agreement are confidential, the compensation will be provided in a number of forms and staggered over a period of time, the pair said in a statement.

“In the settlement with Boeing, we agreed to revise the delivery schedule for the previously-ordered airplanes in response to current market conditions.

“The specific terms of the settlement are strictly confidential, but we are pleased with the way Boeing has treated us as its customer,” added Polaniecki.

Despite the grounding, SunExpress, Air Astana and International Airlines Group have all shown support for the Boeing 737 Max, having signed letters of intent to acquire the aircraft in recent months.

“We are humbled by Enter Air’s commitment to the Boeing 737 family.

“Their order for additional 737-8s underscores their confidence in the airplane and the men and women of Boeing,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Boeing.

“We look forward to building on our decade-long partnership with Enter Air and working with the airline to safely return their full 737 fleet to commercial service.”