ENJOY A MAGICAL FESTIVE SEASON IN GERMANY WITH ROCCO FORTE HOTELS

Berlin, Germany’s capital and largest city, and Munich, a cosmopolitan city with a heart, steeped in tradition and yet still progressive, are both fascinating places to visit and home to two Rocco Forte Hotels: The Charles Hotel, Munich near the Kunstareal, and Hotel de Rome, Berlin located in the former premises of the Dresdner Bank, on the historic Bebelplatz. In the run-up to Christmas, both hotels are the perfect starting point for a visit to the magical Christmas markets.

The tradition of Christmas markets originated in Germany and developed between the 13th and 14th centuries with the purpose of providing people with meat and all the food they required at the beginning of the cold season.

Later, they expanded to include arts and crafts, such as toys, woven baskets and confectionery and over time the markets have grown to become an integral part of the Christmas traditions in Germany.

Festive Christmas atmosphere right outside the Hotel de Rome

WeihnachtsZauber market at Bebelplatz

With more than 80 Christmas markets in varying sizes, Berlin is the city with the most Christmas markets in Germany. Whether nostalgic, traditional or trendy, there are plenty of attractions for young and old in the most beautiful corners of Berlin.

For the first time this year, the WeihnachtsZauber an der Staatsoper (“Christmas Magic at the State Opera”) Christmas market will take place directly in front of the doors of the Hotel de Rome from the 21st of November to the 31st of December 2022.

Surrounded by the magnificent buildings of the historic Bebelplatz, the State Opera, Unter den Linden and Humboldt University, the guests of the Hotel de Rome can expect what is probably the most luxurious and stylish Christmas market in Berlin.

Visitors can look forward to a sophisticated setting with fine arts and crafts, an international stage programme with acclaimed artists, acrobats and choirs, and traditional gastronomy from top chefs in cosy tents. Guests of Hotel de Rome can obtain tickets from the concierge and visit the Christmas market without having to queue.

Once at the Hotel de Rome, guests can enjoy a Christmas afternoon tea with classic English delicacies available in the festively decorated Opera Court from Friday to Sunday. In good weather, the popular Rooftop Terrace is the perfect place to drink a glass of champagne and enjoy views over historic Berlin, with the Bebelplatz Christmas market laid out at your feet.

Munich – home to one of the oldest Christmas markets in Germany

The first documented Christmas market (Nikolausmarkt) took place in Munich in 1310.

Nowadays Munich hosts a wide range of different Christmas markets. The original Christmas market is the Munich Christkindlmarkt, located on the Marienplatz against the romantic backdrop of the neo-Gothic City Hall.

Other Christmas markets include the medieval Christkindlmarkt on Wittelsbacherplatz, a pink Christmas market run by the LGBTQ+ community in the Glockenbachviertel district, or the impressive Feuerzangenbowle in the unique historical setting at the Isartor.

The markets in the downtown area can be easily reached in a few minutes from The Charles Hotel, by taxi or on foot.

For those who do not want to venture out that far, the Cozy Winter Village on the terrace of The Charles Hotel also offers a festive atmosphere. The beautifully decorated glass huts are the perfect place to enjoy festive alpine Christmas food, or to relax al fresco with a view of the Old Botanical Garden, sipping a glass of mulled wine or a Feuerzangenbowle and eating a delicious waffle with homemade Rumtopf.