The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced that the provisional visitor arrivals for September were about 66,000.

Visitors came to Hong Kong mainly for overnight stopover, family visits, business trips or other essential travel needs. Cumulatively, Hong Kong recorded about 250,000 visitors from January to September 2022. Number of visitors

recovered in the first nine months of 2022 is still below 1% of the same period before the pandemic.

Older ENJOY A MAGICAL FESTIVE SEASON IN GERMANY WITH ROCCO FORTE HOTELS Newer Dubai Can initiative cuts single-use plastic bottle usage by 3.5 million