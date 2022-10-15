BRETTON WOODS AWARDED #2 OVERALL BY SKI MAGAZINE 2023

According to the latest SKI Magazine 2023 Reader Resort Survey, Bretton Woods at Omni Mount Washington Resort has earned a spot among the “Top 50 Resorts in North America”, ranking #2 Overall in the East and #1 in New Hampshire, plus #1 in the East for Grooming and Lifts

Supported by the #1 ranking in New Hampshire for Snow Quality, Guest Services and Dining, New Hampshire’s largest ski area is once again a notable award-winner.

The list keeps growing, with Conde Nast Traveler’s recent announcement of its own 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards for the “Best Ski Resorts in the World”, ranking Bretton Woods #8 in North America, while Omni Mount Washington Resort grabbed the #4 spot in the “Top 22 Resorts in the Northeast”, topping the list for New Hampshire. Bretton Woods also made a noteworthy appearance in US News & World Report’s “Best Ski Resort’s in the U.S.”, placing it among the Top 5 in the Northeast.

“We are honored to be in the company of some of the world’s greatest ski areas and resorts, and we thank our guests, staff and ownership for their dedication and continued support,” noted Josh DeBottis, general manager for Omni Mount Washington Resort, which includes Bretton Woods. “Our incredible grooming, lifts and snowmaking teams, along with a seasoned hospitality and ski operations staff, are dedicated to providing our guests with the best possible experience and have all contributed to these awards.”

These accolades follow a recent, multi-year expansion and renovations throughout the entire resort, starting with the 2019 addition of New Hampshire’s only 8-passenger gondola, followed by the 2020 debut of the stunning mountain-top Rosebrook Lodge which has quickly become a premier location for special events and weddings in addition to providing top-level dining and skier services.

Just across the street at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel, recent enhancements to the 1902 National Historic Landmark include the 2020 completion of the new Presidential Wing with 69 guest rooms and suites, most featuring private balconies and stunning mountain views. The historic Main and Sun Dining Rooms have also been treated to extensive restoration and revisioning to add a modern twist to these classic dining experiences.

Bretton Woods looks forward to the start of the 2022-23 ski season in mid-November. With a 2022 capital investment of over half a million dollars, Bretton Woods continues to improve its top ranked grooming and snowmaking capabilities with a new Pisten Bully 400 and new high efficiency snowmaking tower guns.