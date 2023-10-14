Emirates Unveils New Amenity Kits Highlighting Endangered Species

Emirates Premium Economy and Economy Class customers on long haul flights globally will be treated to new complimentary amenity kits, now onboard. The amenity kits have been designed in partnership with United for Wildlife, to highlight eight of the most endangered species on the planet.

Preserving wildlife and habitats is a core pillar of the Emirates Environmental Sustainability Framework. The new amenity kit range will highlight Emirates’ longstanding partnership with United for Wildlife and commitment to raising awareness about endangered species, and the prevention of illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products. The animals featured on the kit pouches and bookmarks are some of the most trafficked creatures in the world – the green sea turtle, African elephant, blue macaw, gorilla, hammerhead shark, lion, pangolin, and the black rhino.

United for Wildlife has shared some impactful statistics which highlight the magnitude of the issue, such as that globally 100 elephants are poached every day, meaning that at current poaching rates elephants could be extinct in the wild by 2025. There are now only 30,000 rhinos left in the wild compared to the 500,000 that existed at the beginning of the 20th century, meanwhile pangolins are the most trafficked mammal in the world.

David Fein, Co-Chair of United for Wildlife, said: “The illegal wildlife trade is international organised crime that is driving many iconic species around the world towards extinction at an alarming rate. Airlines and other transport operators have a huge role to play in disrupting the traffickers’ supply chains. Emirates have consistently demonstrated leadership and commitment in tackling this global threat. We are delighted to see the new amenity kits from Emirates now onboard and hope that passengers find them informative and inspiring.”

Emirates is actively involved in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and exploitation and is a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce. Emirates has zero tolerance towards the illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products and its freight arm, Emirates SkyCargo, has implemented a complete ban on hunting trophies of elephants, rhinoceros, lions and tigers. In June 2023, Emirates reinforced its commitment to environmentally responsible practices by achieving IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Stage One and the IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade module certifications.

The new Emirates wildlife amenity kit pouches are reusable and made from washable kraft paper with bespoke art of the animals printed in non-toxic soy-based ink. The contents include a selection of durable travel essentials made from materials that reduce the use of virgin plastic. The toothbrush is made from a combination of wheat straw and plastic, and the socks and eyeshades are made from recycled plastic, in this case, rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate). Emirates is also phasing earplugs back into the amenity kits at the end of the year – due to popular requests from customers.

About United for Wildlife

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2014, United for Wildlife aims to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products. By working collaboratively with the transport and finance sectors, building key partnerships with law enforcement and NGOs, and sharing information and best practices across the sectors, and across borders, United for Wildlife is disrupting this criminal network globally. www.unitedforwildlife.org